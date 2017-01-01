Hayling Islander

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Commuter’s club’ find fun way to enjoy their journey

News 1
Bill Lucas, 100, the oldest surviving British athlete of the 1948 London Olympic Games. Picture: Derek Martin

COUNTY NEWS: Oldest living Olympian celebrates his 100th

News

35% of British workers admit to having got away with a nap at work

Offbeat 5
Mums sick of kids’ illnesses - 18 times a year

Offbeat 11

British mothers drinking during pregnancy put us in worst five nations for Foetal Alcohol Syndrome

Offbeat 6

Woolly wonder

News

Make a weekend of it at the next arts trail

News

Goals for gifts

News

Alzheimer’s dance will be new event for Lions

News
Kal Naismith celebrates scoring in the recent defeat at the hands of Doncaster Picture: Joe Pepler

Naismith: I’m happiest I’ve been at Pompey

Football 10
Gary Roberts celebrates his goal in Pompey's 3-0 win over Crawley earlier in the season Picture: Joe Pepler

Cook: Pompey fans will be entertained at Crawley

Football 8
Michael Doyle and Christian Burgess Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey skipper: dressing-room bust-up united us

Football 7

Pompey winger ready to show selfish streak

Football 7

Cup magic fires Pompey young gun to career high

Football 4
The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch popular

Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms large

Lifestyle
Ray Gelato

Ray Gelato’s Giants join South Coast Jazz Festival

Music
Gary

Gary Ryan offers Bognor Regis recital

Music
Jason Sutherland-Rowe (middle) is a member of the 'commuter's club'

Our look at the top five most anticipated games of 2017

Console Corner: Top 10 games for 2017: Part 2

Lifestyle
Worried couple doing their accounts in the living room at home SUS-161218-144449001

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex families face Christmas hangover of debt

News 4
Langstone Harbour viewed from the Hayling Billy Trail. Picture: Paul Jacobs (143313-3)

Windsurfer’s death in Hayling ‘felt across world’ as tributes paid

Transport
Crime
Police news

BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Two dead in seafront crash

News

Heart attacks linked to media statin reports ... reports media

News