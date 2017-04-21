Titanic The Musical to launch UK tour from Southampton

The first-ever UK and Ireland tour of Titanic The Musical launches in Southampton, the city from which the Titantic sailed on its maiden voyage.

The show will open at Mayflower Theatre Southampton on 12 April 2018, in the week of Titanic’s 106th anniversary

In the final hour of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic and infamous disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's stunning musical focuses on their hopes and aspirations. Unaware of the fate that awaits them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the newly-enfranchised Second Class dream of achieving the lifestyles of the rich and famous, and the millionaire Barons of the First Class dream of their mastery lasting forever.

Having received its UK premiere in 2013 at the Southwark Playhouse, the production returned to London in 2016 for a 10-week season at the Charing Cross Theatre, where it won overwhelming critical acclaim.

Michael Ockwell, Mayflower Theatre Chief Executive said, “It is a real coup for Southampton that we are able to launch the very first UK tour from Mayflower Theatre, and I am thrilled that we are associate producers on Thom Southerland’s stunning production. On the actual 106th Anniversary of the sinking on Sat 14 April we will be holding a special evening performance and we are excited about working in partnership with Sea City Museum to run a series of community events and education workshops. Our City was devastated by the impact of this tragic historical event and we are proud to help commemorate the lives of so many Southampton residents with this amazing theatrical experience.”

Maury Yeston commented on the announcement of the UK tour: “The idea that a troupe of actors will tour this show in the UK, birthplace of the ship, where the workers of Belfast, the cabin boys and maids and stewards from Liverpool, the officers and crew, the stokers and stevedores from the Midlands all created a miraculous floating city, means more to me than I can say. I am touched that, musically, Titanic will finally be coming home, sung by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of its builders – touched, and forever grateful.”

Titanic The Musical has music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel, Phantom of Opera) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776). The pair have collectively won, including their previous works, an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony Awards for their works. The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Titanic The Musical is produced by Danielle Tarento, Steven M Levy, Sean Sweeney and Vaughan Williams, in association with Mayflower Theatre and is directed by Thom Southerland.

Tickets for Titanic the Musical (Thursday 12 - Saturday 21 April 2018) go on general sale from Friday 28 April 2017. tel: 02380 711811 or online at http://mayflower.org.uk. Ovation Restaurant bookings: 02380 711833.



Titanic The Musical is co-produced by Danielle Tarento (winner of the Best Producer at the 2012 Off West End Awards. Other productions include Grey Gardens, Victor/Victoria, Mack & Mabel, Grand Hotel, Parade and Company at Southwark Playhouse; Taboo (Brixton Clubhouse); The Pitchfork Disney (Arcola); Burlesque, Drowning on Dry Land (Jermyn Street) and Noël and Gertie (Cockpit). She is co-founder of the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Co-producer Steven Levy’s productions have been the recipient of 14 Tony Award nominations, 5 Tony Awards, as well as the recipient of the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and OBIE Awards. In 1999, he was selected by Crain’s New York Business of one of the “40 under 40” outstanding business people in New York. Steven is an owner of the Charing Cross Theatre in London and is a past owner of the Actors’ Playhouse, Village Gate Theatre, Gramercy Theatre and Playhouse 91 in New York.

Director Thom Southerland has been nominated for four consecutive Evening Standard Awards, Thom won Best Director 2011 at the Off West End Awards for Me And Juliet at the Finborough Theatre. Amongst others, his Southwark Playhouse productions of Parade, Titanic, Grand Hotel and Mack and Mabel won many awards, with TITANIC receiving both the WhatsOnStage and Off West End Awards for Best Production. His work has been produced in London and the USA and have subsequently transferred internationally.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.