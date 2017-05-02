Michael McIntyre announces Brighton dates

Britain’s biggest comedian Michael McIntyre has confirmed a string of Brighton dates in the middle of his newly-announced world tour.

He will be at the Brighton Centre from May 25-27 next year, 2018 (0844 847 1515; http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk).

Spokeswoman Hannah Allan said “Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour will see Michael perform to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2018 as well as revisiting Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and Norway and heading to America, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Netherlands for the first time.

“Tickets for Michael’s UK and Ireland tour dates go on general sale from 10am on Friday 5th May, with pre-sale tickets available from 10am on Wednesday 3rd May. Tickets will be available to purchase from http://www.michaelmcintyre.co.uk.”

Hannah added: “In the UK, Michael has sold over 1.5 million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 performances at London’s 16,000 capacity 02 Arena where he was awarded the keys to venue in 2015, alongside musical talents Prince, Take That and One Direction.

Around the world, Michael has previously sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai and he holds the record for the biggest selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway.

“2016 saw the launch of Michael’s own television show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One. The last series averaged over 6.5 million viewers and recently earned two BAFTA nominations including Best Entertainment Programme and Best Entertainment Performance for Michael himself. The series has been commissioned for a third series, returning to BBC1 in the coming months.

“His other TV accolades include; hosting the Royal Variety Performance twice, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Easter Night At The Coliseum (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Very Christmassy Christmas Show (BBC One) and as a judge on Britain's Got Talent (ITV1).

“Michael has released four best-selling DVDs by Universal Pictures (UK) - Live and Laughing in 2008, Hello Wembley in 2009 (which became the fastest-selling UK stand-up DVD of all time), 2012's Showtime and 2015's Happy & Glorious, both of which became Christmas DVD best-sellers. Collectively Michael has sold a staggering 3.5 million DVD's to date.

“His debut autobiography Life & Laughing was released in 2010 by Penguin Books. With hundreds of thousands of copies sold the book landed the coveted Christmas number one slot and became one of the best-selling non-fiction books that year.”

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG WORLD TOUR DATES

2017

Thurs 4th May Reykjavik Laugardalshöllin www.acomicsoul.com/michael-mcintyre

Fri 5th May Stockholm Waterfront www.acomicsoul.com/michael-mcintyre

Sat 6th May Kristiansand Aquarama www.acomicsoul.com/michael-mcintyre

Sat 13th May Amsterdam AFAS Arena www.acomicsoul.com/michael-mcintyre

Thurs 8th June Zurich Samsung Hall 0900 800 800

www.samsunghall.ch/de/besuchen/michael-mcintyre

Fri 9th June Geneva Arena 0900 800 800

www.geneva-arena.ch/event_details.php?eid=1030&back=prog

Thurs 15th June Bergen Greighallen SOLD OUT

Fri 16th June Bergen Greighallen SOLD OUT

Sat 17th June Bergen Greighallen SOLD OUT

Mon 27th November Hong Kong Star Hall On sale soon

Wed 29th November Singapore Star Theatre On sale soon

2018

Fri 19th January Cape Town Grand Arena www.suninternational.com/grandwest/events/

Sat 20th January Johannesburg Ticketpro Dome www.ticketprodome.co.za

Thurs 1st February New York The Beacon Theatre 866-858-0008 www.ticketmaster.com

On Sale 12th May

Sat 3rd February Toronto – Venue TBC On sale soon

Fri 2nd March Plymouth Pavilions 0845 146 1460 www.plymouthpavilions.com

Sat 3rd March Plymouth Pavilions 0845 146 1460 www.plymouthpavilions.com

Fri 9th March Plymouth Pavilions 0845 146 1460 www.plymouthpavilions.com

Sat 10th March Plymouth Pavilions 0845 146 1460 www.plymouthpavilions.com

Fri 16th March Bournemouth International Centre 0844 576 3000 www.bhlivetickets.co.uk

Sat 17th March Bournemouth International Centre 0844 576 3000 www.bhlivetickets.co.uk

Sun 18th March Bournemouth International Centre 0844 576 3000 www.bhlivetickets.co.uk

Fri 23rd March Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Nottingham 0843 373 3000 motorpointarenanottingham.com

Sat 24th March Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Nottingham 0843 373 3000 motorpointarenanottingham.com

Fri 13th April Cardiff Motorpoint Arena 02920 22 44 88 www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

Sat 14th April Cardiff Motorpoint Arena 02920 22 44 88 www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

Sun 15th April Cardiff Motorpoint Arena 02920 22 44 88 www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

Fri 20th April Manchester Arena 0844 847 8000 www.manchester-arena.com

Sat 21st April Manchester Arena 0844 847 8000 www.manchester-arena.com

Sat 28th April Liverpool Echo Arena 0844 8000 400 www.echoarena.com

Sat 5th May Newcastle Metro Radio Arena 0844 493 6666 www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Fri 11th May Birmingham Barclaycard Arena 0844 338 8000 www.barclaycardarena.co.uk

Sat 12th May Birmingham Barclaycard Arena 0844 338 8000 www.barclaycardarena.co.uk

Sat 19th May Leeds First Direct Arena 0844 248 1585 www.firstdirectarena.com

Fri 25th May Brighton Centre 0844 847 1515 www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Sat 26th May Brighton Centre 0844 847 1515 www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Sun 27th May Brighton Centre 0844 847 1515 www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Sat 2nd June Belfast SSE Arena 02890 739 074 www.ssearenabelfast.com

Fri 8th June Dublin 3 Arena 0844 8472 455 www.3arena.ie

Fri 9th June Dublin 3 Arena 0844 8472 455 www.3arena.ie

Tues 12th June Aberdeen AECC 0141 22 77 438 www.aecc.co.uk

Weds 13th June Aberdeen AECC 0141 22 77 438 www.aecc.co.uk

Fri 15th June Glasgow SSE Hydro 0844 395 4000 www.thessehydro.com

Sat 16th June Glasgow SSE Hydro 0844 395 4000 www.thessehydro.com

Sat 23rd June Sheffield Arena 0114 256 5656 www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Fri 5th October London The O2 08448 24 48 24 www.AXS.com

Sat 6th October London The O2 08448 24 48 24 www.AXS.com

Fri 12th October London The O2 08448 24 48 24 www.AXS.com

Sat 13th October London The O2 08448 24 48 24 www.AXS.com

Fri 9th November London The SSE Arena Wembley 0844 815 0815 www.ssearena.co.uk

Sat 10th November London The SSE Arena Wembley 0844 815 0815 www.ssearena.co.uk

