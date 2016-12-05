Gogglebox and other cameos for Worthing panto

Gogglebox family and local personalities will appear in Worthing’s pantomime for a special cameo week.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “Worthing Theatres have announced that there will be 4 sets of local celebrities and personalities that will appear in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan for a special cameo week, from December 4-11, including a family from Channel 4’s Gogglebox.



“The Michael family from Channel 4’s BAFTA and National Television award-winning reality show Gogglebox will be appearing in Peter Pan on Sunday 11 December, 5pm. Aired since 2013, the show features a number of families and groups of friends from around England who react to British television shows from their own homes. The Michael family of Alexandra, Louis and their parents Carolyne and Andrew are based in Brighton. Alexandra says “We really wanted to come and see the panto anyway, so we’re very excited to get up on stage alongside Richard McCourt and the team, it sounds hilarious and we can’t wait!”



“The official Town Crier for Worthing Bob Smytherman will be bursting onto the stage on 6 December, 6pm. Bob was Mayor of the Borough of Worthing from 2013-14, and is known as #coolmayor as his use of social media catapulted the mayoral role into the 21st century to a younger demographic. He has carried out a record number of civic duties and became the People’s Mayor with his friendly approachable manner.



“Chris Birks and Hayley Hammond, Breakfast presenters on More Radio, will also be appearing together in the pantomime on 7 December 6pm. Radio programmer and presenter Chris Birks’ UK breakfast show hit one million listeners, and he took his Dubai morning show to number 1 in eighteen months. Hayley Hammond graduated with a Drama degree from the University of East Anglia and loves to perform and sing.



"The cameos will be joined by Richard McCourt (Dick n Dom) Amelia Lily (X Factor, American Idiot), stand-up comedian Patrick Monahan and Lloyd Daniels (X Factor) in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan which opened on the 2 December and runs at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre until 8 January. For booking enquiries call the Worthing Theatres Box Office on 01903 206206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk."



The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

Date: Friday 2 December 2016 to Sunday 8 January 2017

Times: 2 Performances per day, times vary.

Price: £12.50 to £24.50

Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 3PX

Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.chichester.co.uk/christmas/