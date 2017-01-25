Brighton: The bride you'll love to hate!

Britain’s biggest Bridezilla descends on Brighton as Anna Morris brings her comedy creation Georgina Francis to the Komedia.

Anna Morris: It’s Got to be Perfect is on Sunday, February 5 at 8pm – a one-woman show which gives you the chance to get to know a bride-to-be cracking under the pressure of it all.

“I do a lot of characters, but Georgina is my main character,” Anna explains. “She is the one that people can relate to, the one that people feel they have met! I used to be part of a double act which worked for a while, but then I had to think of a solo show, and it is always easier to think of something that comes from experience.

“She is a mishmash of lots of people and then put together to become an exaggerated version of these women that go mad when they are getting married. I think it is the pressure that does it to them. It is a bit like doing a show. When I am putting a show together, I work really hard, and for these women, their wedding becomes like a production for a lot of them, all these elements that have to come together for one big day, and the cost gets more and more, with everything becoming so expensive. As soon as something is for a wedding, it becomes like ten times more expensive. There are massive charges, and I just wonder if it is the pressure that makes them go mad as the budget gets out of hand.

“A lot of my friends have had really laid-back weddings, but you hear horror stories from friends of friends. You hear about people actually sacking their bridesmaids because they won’t wear the dress the bride wants them to wear. The brides start getting really militant about the whole thing. I don’t really understand it myself!”

Anna lets the audience become the wedding planners: from choosing the walk-in music, to shouting objections and writing the vows – they take control of every aspect of the wedding rehearsal, sending Georgina into a free-fall and making each show unique…

Anna’s creation is distinctly upper-class which adds to the comedy of it all: “She has no sense of humour and she has got no time for anyone that isn’t related to royalty or very high up in society. For me, I think the voice came first.

“I wanted someone who was very posh and naïve. But the underlying thing is that she is also very insecure. It becomes clear that her relationship (with her fiancé) is not quite as good as she would like. She is covering up for the fact that her fiancé doesn’t really care.

“Throughout the show, you see her start to crack slightly. At the start, she is the perfect woman, and then through the show, she starts to reveal things that she really wouldn’t want you to know. At the start, you hate her, but by the end you feel sorry for her. I like that thing of going on a journey as you get to know her. It is all quite intimate, but by the end you get to realise that she is actually quite lonely and that she has pushed all her friends away…”

Her fiancé does make an appearance towards the end: “Nobody really expects it. When I have done it before, I have had guests doing it. Al Murray has done it, and so has Marcus Brigstocke. A lot of my stuff is improvised, and they come on and improvise for five minutes apart from the set ending that I want. The fiancé is a Conservative MP, and Al Murray thought it would be fun to do as a change from his pub landlord character. And when the fiancé comes on, you get a look at the whole relationship.”

