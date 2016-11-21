Worthing Voices on song

After raising more than £1,000 for local and international charities in recent concerts, Worthing Voices and The Anniversary Orchestra are now preparing for their next challenge.

Spokesman John Wolstenholme confirmed their next chosen charity will be The Lavinia Norfolk Centre for students with a physical, medical or sensory impairment at The Angmering School. Chestnut Tree House and The Red Cross (in their fight against the Zika virus) benefited from the previous two concerts.

The next concert will be on Saturday, November 26 at 7pm at The Woodlands Centre, Rustington.

John said: “Worthing Voices, led by Worthing-based conductor Shirley Linford, will be delivering a light-hearted concert to warm you up on a winter’s evening and remind you of the summer of the Rio Olympics and Para-Olympics.

“Latin American classics, such as Guantanamera and The Girl From Ipanema, will pick up the Rio theme, and a selection from West Side Story and Oklahoma will hopefully get you humming and singing.”

Conductor Shirley said: “We aim to perform choral pieces that can be enjoyed by a diverse audience and are keen to celebrate the success of the recent Olympics and Para-Olympics before they become a distant memory.

“In this concert we’ve aimed for a balance of pieces. The aim is to make everyone feel warm inside, to listen to some much-loved songs and pieces of music and to raise money for a worthwhile cause at the same time.”

The concert starts at 7pm. Entry is free with a retiring collection for the chosen charity.

Shirley added: “We are always looking to expand our numbers. If anyone is interested in singing and would like to join us for future concerts, please ring me on 01903 783692.”

