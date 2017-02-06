Valentine's concert for Worthing Symphony Orchestra

Love is in the air for Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s Valentine’s Concert with a programme full of romantic, uplifting music

They will be in action on Sunday, February 12 at 2.45pm in the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Under the direction of conductor John Gibbons, the afternoon begins with Mozart’s spirited Haffner Symphony, so-called because it was written, at the request of Mozart’s father, as a tribute to the composer’s childhood friend Sigmund Haffner. Composed in the summer of 1782, when Mozart was already under great pressure, writing to his father ‘I am up to my eyes in work’, he nevertheless produced a brilliant, witty and enthralling composition, still much-loved and much-played today.

“Saint-Saens delicious Wedding Cake Valse-Caprise gets its nickname on account of its origin as a wedding present for the composer’s pianist friend Caroline de Serres. Written in 1886, it remains a piece to be savoured … beautifully composed and wholly characteristic of the composer’s art.

“Beethoven’s exhilarating Second Symphony has been described as a smiling symphony in difficult times as it was written in 1801 just at the time when the young composer realised he was losing his hearing. Aged just 31 he contemplated suicide, but wrote to a friend ‘only my art holds me back’. The boundless humour and vitality of the Second Symphony is therefore remarkable given the circumstances and state of mind of the composer when it was written.

“The energy of the Beethoven is matched by Mendelssohn’s dazzling Piano Concert No 1, performed by guest soloist Olga Paliy. Olga was a prize-winner in the first Sussex International Piano Competition in 2010, and since then her career has gone from strength to strength. Born in the Ukraine, Olga studied both in her home country and the UK, joining the PhD programme at the Royal College of Music in 2014.”

Tickets for the concert are available from the Box Office on 01903 206 206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

