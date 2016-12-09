Sell-out for Chanctonbury Chorus

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio sets new records

Just for once we thought our Chanctonbury Chorus concert review should let last Saturday’s audience and photographs do the talking.

“A wonderful concert, remarkable soloists with a beautiful flow of music woven together brilliantly by the conductor Siobhan Denning.

I’ve never been to something like this before and I absolutely loved it. I thought the voices were beautiful and the soloists outstanding.

Lovely Christmas music brought out the best of the choir who were in very good voice.”

Just some of the glowing comments captured by the writer as an enraptured audience departed from the Chanctonbury Chorus Bach Christmas Oratorio sell out concert.

Staged in the beautiful church of St Andrew and St Cuthman in Steyning with their largest ever orchestra, professional soloists Lesley-Jane Rogers, Will Towers, Ed Hastings and Ed Hawkins, the Chorus’s performance of this complex piece clearly reached new heights!

The choir can see seen in action again with their ever popular carol concert at 19.30 on Wednesday December 21st in St Michael’s Church, 19 Hayling Rise, Durrington.

Photographs courtesy of Frank W Bull – Steyning Camera Club.

