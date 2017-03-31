Paul Weller confirms Brighton date

Paul Weller has confirmed a date at The Brighton Centre on Saturday, February 17 2018 following the launch on his new album A Kind Revolution.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday, April 3 at 9am (0844 847 1515 and www.brightoncentre.co.uk).

Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “2017, marks the 40th anniversary of Paul Weller’s first album, In The City, which he released with The Jam in May 1977. For most artists such a landmark would be greeted with extensive retrospective celebrations: lavish reissues and all that jazz. But Paul Weller is not like most artists, instead releasing a new studio album, because releasing new albums is what Paul Weller does. Always moving forward, almost clinically averse to nostalgia or checking his progress in the rear-view mirror.

“And so, continuing his never-ending creative peak, Paul Weller releases his eagerly awaited 13th studio album A Kind Revolution on May 12 on Parlophone Records.

“Weller started work on A Kind Revolution immediately after finishing 2015’s Saturns Pattern, first tickling out the funky strut of New York and the beautiful slow-mo gospel of The Cranes Are Back - a song that ties in the changing face of London with the power of nature. The album’s title is taken from a line in the aforementioned song.

“Musicians on the album feature most of the touring band faithful with Andy Crofts and Ben Gordelier being the top mainstays. Steve Cradock and Steve Pilgrim also feature on several tracks. Opening track Woo Sé Mama sees legendary soul singers PP Arnold and Madeleine Bell supply their distinctive vocal skills while the exceedingly funky One Tear features the unmistakable voice of the one and only Boy George. Paul even managed to lure Robert Wyatt out of retirement to sing and play trumpet on She Moves With The Fayre. Finally, and once again, The Strypes’ guitarist Josh McClorey has been drafted in to add his magic to three tracks.”

