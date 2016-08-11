Hayling pop legend Russ Sainty to tell his life story on Angel Radio

Hayling entertainer Russ Sainty will tell his extraordinary life story in a radio series.

The pop singer has recorded five programmes to be broadcast on Tuesday afternoons by the Havant-based community station Angel Radio.

The shows, which start on August 16 and will run from 3.30pm-5pm each Tuesday, chart Russ’s long career.

It started at the famous 2.I`s Coffee Bar in London where the likes of Cliff Richard, Tommy Steele, The Shadows and many other star names were discovered.

Russ Sainty and the Nu Notes were the first band to appear at the newly-opened Butlins in Bognor in the 1950s.

Russ made dozens of records for EMI, with his biggest seller a cover version of Send Me the Pillow that You Dream On and appeared on The Beatles famous BBC Radio show Pop Go the Beatles. In later years he became entertainments manager for Warners in Hayling Island and, now aged 80, is still performing.

Russ in 1959

Angel Radio is available on 101.1FM, digital and online at angelradio.co.uk



