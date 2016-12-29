Greet the New Year with Worthing ­Symphony Orchestra

Worthing ­Symphony Orchestra offer their New Year Concert on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2 at 2.45pm in the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

­­

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “The traditional Viennese Concert is always a highlight of the Worthing Symphony Orchestra season, heralding in the New Year with the celebratory and infectious melodies of the Strauss family and their contemporaries.

“This bank holiday afternoon concert features toe-tapping waltzes, marches and polkas by both Johann Strauss I and II, including the Emperor Waltz, the Blue Danube Waltz, Thunder and Lightning Polka and the Radetzky March, woven between famous opera and operatic arias from Mozart, Bizet (Carmen), Sousa and Von Suppé. The orchestra will also play Waldteufel’s Les Patineurs – better known to English audiences as the Skaters’ Waltz and Quando me’en vo from Puccini’s La Boheme.

“Special guest is Anglo/American soprano Natasha Jouhl who will be performing Dvorak’s Song to the Moon from the opera Rusalka. Natasha has previously been the recipient of the Glyndebourne Festival Opera John Christie Award, and Glyndebourne on Tour Promise Award, having forged a close relationship with the company, not least for the title role in Rusalka which received great critical acclaim.”

Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres Box Office on 01903 206 206 or online athttp://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.