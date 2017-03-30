Brighton launch for Holly Isobelle's debut single

Originally from Portsmouth and now based in Brighton, Holly Isobelle launches her debut single Remains Of Our Love with a gig at The Prince Albert, Trafalgar Street, Brighton on Monday, April 10 at 8pm.

Singer-songwriter Holly releases the track alongside a colourful video shot around various locations in Brighton – all part of making the biggest possible impact.

Remains Of Our Love is an uplifting pop song drawing influences from Two Door Cinema Club, Simple Minds and Lucy Rose, she says, creating a foot-tapping indie pop tune with soft but eerie vocals, 80s-style guitar and sparkly synth sounds.

Holly will be capitalising on it by turning the launch into a real event, with decorations, cakes and a free drink all, for just £2 on the door.

“I have been doing acoustic shows for a good few years, and I came to Brighton in 2015 to study song-writing at BIMM. I am in my second year, and I have found that it has really helped me to create the sound that I have got now. BIMM is academically very good, learning how to write songs.

“The A&R side, they haven’t done much for.”

But in other respects, she feels she is benefitting enormously from the chances the course is bringing her way, certainly in terms of putting songs together.

Hence the new single now.

“I have developed my song-writing 100 per cent.

“I have learnt song structures, the mechanics of doing it, the way of putting songs together, the different ways of thinking about writing lyrics, the fact that there are so many options for different genres and different audiences.

“I would say that my sound is indie pop but with elements of the 80s, a little bit synth pop. It is very upbeat and fun listening to. I wrote the single when I was in a past relationship. It is about a bit of jealousy, when someone is looking at other people, when you see that that person you are with is a little bit interested in others and yet you know that there are still the remains of the love in there.

“But the relationship didn’t end badly. It just broke off when I came to Brighton.”

Recently supporting upcoming artists such as Youth Club and Jerry Williams, Holly has seen her fan base growing along the south coast as her performances rack up.

Support for the single launch comes from acoustic singer-songwriter Hayley Chillcott and local art rock band Codename Aquarius.

“The room is going to be full with energy and positive vibes.”

Holly added: “Both the track and the video will be available for viewing and download on Youtube, Spotify and iTunes.

“Tickets are on sale now for the single launch gig on See Tickets. We want people to come along.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.