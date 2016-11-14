Brighton date for reggae sextet

Reggae sextet By The Rivers are back with their first new material for more than three years and heading down to Patterns in Brighton with it on November 18.

Spokesman Thom Williams said: “What You See is a collection of five brand-new tracks from the reggae-twisting sextet By The Rivers and will hit the shelves on Friday, November 18 on the band’s own record label. For The People.

“Available in 12-inch, CD and digital formats, What You See will be the reggae-fusion outfit’s first full release of new material since their 2013 S/T debut album, with the exception of 2015’s superb standalone single If They Don’t Know.

“With a knack for sunny melodies and a blue-sky attitude genre, the Leicester six-piece have picked-up praise for their ability to twist pop, soul and reggae and Afrobeat into a wonderfully eclectic and vibrant sound - and their latest offering finds them in as playful mood as ever.

“Opening track Take It Away bounces along beatific brass sections, slippy Ska guitars and humming hammond organs, whilst the title-track glitters with calypso rhythms and fret dancing Afro-tinged licks.

“The new release will be accompanied by a series of nine new shows across the UK this winter, kicking off at Brighton’s Patterns on November 18.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.