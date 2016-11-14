Arun Sounds on song

The Arun Sounds will be showing their skills at their variety show Music and Magic.

Spokeswoman Alisa Lakeman-Ford said: “The Arun Sounds are a ladies’ barbershop chorus from Bognor Regis. The chorus was formed in 1981 and enjoy the fun and camaraderie of singing and producing the wonderful sound of four-part harmony.

“Affiliated to LABBS, the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers, we are very active in the community, performing at charity functions, private parties, birthdays and weddings, in fact almost anywhere!

“Our variety show Music and Magic promises to be an evening of entertainment with something for everyone. With musical, singing and comedy acts and an amazing magician, the chorus will be performing as well. It all happens at Pagham Village Hall, on Saturday November 19; doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm performance start. Tickets are £6 each from 01243 826448.

“Each year, we support a different charity. This year we are raising money for Selsey Lifeboat, helping them to buy their new Shannon Class Lifeboat. Proceeds from the show will go to this very worthy cause.”

Alisa added: “We meet every Monday evening, except Bank Holidays, at the Jubilee Hall, Chalcraft Lane, North Bersted from 7.30pm-9.45pm and always give a warm welcome to visitors and new members.

“If you would like to know more about joining us or want to book us for a performance, you can contact us through our website www.thearunsounds.co.uk, by phoning on 01243 826448 or send us a message on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheArunSoundsChorus/. We look forward to welcoming you to our Variety Show on November 19.”

