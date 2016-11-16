Winter exhibition in Arundel

Andy Waite stages his winter exhibition at home in Arundel.

“I will be showing new paintings and drawings over two weekends, November 26-27 and December 3-4, 11am-5pm daily with late-night opening on Saturday, December 3 until 8pm to coincide with Arundel by Candlelight when there are many street events and late-night shopping in the town.”

The exhibition is at 54 Tarrant Street, Arundel, BN18 9DN.

Andy said: “This exhibition features both small and large-scale paintings and continues an exploration of my relationship with landscape and weather, responding to the changing seasons and discovering or rediscovering small corners of the land that excite me in terms of mood and sheer breath-taking wonder.

“I tend to look for contrasting skies where there’s both light and dark, and although based on actual places the paintings are becoming more and more, landscapes of the soul. They are also an affecting and spontaneous response to what I’m experiencing and so come out quite abstracted with gestural movements and freedom of expression.

“There’s a great tradition of landscape painting in this country and it’s something I feel I want to add to and for me it’s also a reminder that there’s somewhere that exists that doesn’t exert the pressures of modern living, somewhere to feel truly uplifted.

“We welcome people to come and have a chat and a drink by the fireside.

“My landscapes draw from the tradition of the Romanticists whilst expressing an energy that is distinctly contemporary. These paintings immerse you in, and are a celebration of, the English landscape and all its elemental power. Their abstracted quality and emotive spontaneity mean they do not always reveal themselves immediately, asking you to return and discover something not at first seen, offering an on-going dialogue that only slowly unfolds: unspoken conversations playing out that embrace all the senses, and the imponderable nature of the earth beneath us and the sky above.”

Originally trained as a graphic designer but a full time painter since 1989, Andy is an artist primarily but also a musician, short film maker and poet with two self-published books, The Sky Lights a Fire and Awake! Take the Glimmering Path, combining images and poetry.

www.andywaite.net.

