Win Smurfs merchandising!

Tickets and merchandising are up for grabs as Chichester Cineworld celebrates the release this week of the new Smurfs movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village (U).

We’ve got three sets of merchandising and pairs of tickets to give away.

The merchandising comprises a drawstring bag, a smurf hat, a character wristband, a stationery set and a squishy smurf.

To win, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Smurfs in the subject line or write to Smurfs, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on April 6. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette (Demi Lovato) and her best friends Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) does.

Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! With Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf.

The film comes out on March 31.

