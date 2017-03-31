Readying the chefs of the future

Cooking for the Starrs promises “the most exciting pop up dining experience of the summer.”

The annual event, brainchild of the Starr Trust, sees student chefs create some inspirational five-course menus for 70 lucky diners, all helping to raise funds for the local children’s charity.

Spokeswoman Nicole Carman said: “This Masterchef-style competition comprises teams of young chefs from Northbrook College battling it out to win the coveted trophy. The students are assisted by their tutors and mentored by Russell Williams, head chef at the prestigious Baillffscourt Hotel. Diners will enjoy a champagne reception provided by sponsors the Hilton Metropole Brighton and will go on to critique and vote on each course, immaculately presented by chefs and front of house.

“This is a unique opportunity to enjoy some fine dining created by young chefs of tomorrow before they start out on their professional careers. Many of the previous competition winners and participants have gone on to work in some fantastic kitchens that include Michelin Star Number One at the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh. More locally in Brighton and Hove you can find George Thomas working as sous chef at Isaac At, Arion Christophers as pastry chef at The Set, Emma Briant as catering manager at the County Cricket Ground and Qudus Hassen at Polpo. A little further afield young Maisie Everest is pastry chef at Jeremy’s in Haywards Heath.

“Sussex is fast becoming a food mecca with some amazing talent setting up pop ups and restaurants across the county. There’s a massive shortage of chefs in the UK, currently estimated at 11,000 with culinary jobs particularly hard to fill. With the eating out market growing at almost 3 per cent, the Starr Trust is doing what it can to help young chefs develop their skills and be at the forefront of this incredible industry.”

The event is on Thursday, June 8 at 6.30pm. Tickets: £25 to include five courses and champagne reception. The venue is the Arundel Restaurant, West Durrington Campus, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, BN12 6NU. Go to www.starrtrust.com/events for more info, email tracey@starrtrust.com or call Tracey on 01273 715882 to buy tickets.

The Starr Trust supports young people living in the BN post code area aged ten-18 to fulfil their potential in sports, arts and education.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.