Lucienne Day centenary to be marked in Chichester

A Chichester event will celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of the influential designer Lucienne Day.

Lucienne Day’s 100th Birthday Tea Party is being organised by Alys Bryan on behalf of the Robin & Lucienne Day Foundation and Pallant House Gallery.

Alys said: “I am organising an extremely exciting, once in a lifetime, event to celebrate renowned British textile designer Lucienne Day's centenary year. Lucienne Day and her husband, furniture designer Robin Day, lived in Chichester during the final decade of their lives, after enjoying their holiday home on the Cowdray Estate since 1964.”

The event will be on Thursday, January 5 at 3pm in the Pallant Restaurant at Pallant House Gallery, £22 per person

“Renowned British textile designer Lucienne Day was born on January 5 1917. For her last ten years she lived in Chichester and enjoyed visiting Pallant House Gallery.

“Lucienne Day was one of Britain's most influential post-war textile designers. Best-known for furnishing fabrics such as her ground-breaking 1951 Festival of Britain print Calyx, she also designed wallpapers, carpets, table linen, china tableware and, in later years, hand-stitched wall hangings known as silk mosaics. Lucienne Day received many awards including an OBE and was the first-ever woman Master of Royal Designers for Industry.

“You are invited to join her daughter Paula Day at Pallant Restaurant for a celebratory afternoon tea on January 5 2017, the 100th anniversary of her birth.

“In the intimate setting of the restaurant, which will be hosting a display of Lucienne Day’s textile designs, Paula Day will talk about her mother’s life and work and the programme of events taking place nationwide to celebrate her centenary year.

“The ticket price includes afternoon tea with prosecco and birthday cake and the guests will receive as a memento a limited-edition cotton napkin featuring a rare Lucienne Day print.”

Paula said: “I have a great affection for Chichester where my parents lived for their last ten years, so it feels absolutely right to celebrate what would have been my mother’s 100th birthday here, in the beautiful gallery they often visited.

“This special occasion will be the very first of an entire Lucienne Day centenary year of events and exhibitions taking place at venues up and down the country, under the umbrella of The Robin and Lucienne Day Foundation, the trust I set up in my parents’ memory.

“I’m most grateful to Pallant House Gallery for hosting this event and to Alys Bryan for organising it.”

Your ticket will give you access until 8pm to the Gallery, including the current exhibition The Mythic Method: Classicism in British Art 1920-1950. Pallant House Gallery Bookshop will also be open until 8pm and will be stocking Lucienne Day items including the newly-launched Lucienne Day 100 Designs centenary poster.

To book tickets to this event, telephone the gallery on 01243 774557. The booking office is closed on Mondays.

