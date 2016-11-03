Latest chapter for Chichester's independent authors

CHINDI, the network of independent authors living in and around Chichester, will be raising money for Dyslexia Action at their Love to Read party at the Pallant Suite, South Pallant, Chichester on Friday, November 18, an event which promises to indulge the senses with a selection of books by local authors, plus fine wines and hand-crafted chocolates.

Christopher Joyce, co-founder of CHINDI, explained, “As authors, Dyslexia Action seemed the perfect charity for us to support with this event. One in ten of the population is estimated to have dyslexia; more than 6.3 million in the UK potentially are affected. Dyslexia affects the ability to learn to read and spell. It involves difficulties in dealing with the sounds of words, which makes it especially hard to learn to use phonics to read words.”

“The event will run from 7pm until 10pm with great gifts including signed books by local authors available to buy just in time for Christmas. Entry is £2 which will go to the charity. There will be an exciting raffle to raise further money with exquisite perfumes, dinner at local restaurants and delicious chocolates included in the prizes.”

Bognor-based author, Helen Christmas, who is organising this year’s event, said: “We’re excited to welcome Noble and Stace who will provide tastings of their chocolates that feature some amazing local ingredients including truffles made with Chilgrove Gin, originating just a few miles from their chocolate kitchen in Midhurst. And, if you want something to go with the chocolate, why not sample some amazing wines from Hennings Wine, the family-run business nestled, since November 2011, at the top of North Street, Chichester.”

Helen added: “There will be plenty of time to browse the books on display and there is a pay bar with light snacks. A mystery local band will bring the party to a close at 9.30pm with last orders for both books and beer at 10pm. CHINDI raised nearly a thousand pounds for their chosen charity, Words for the Wounded, last year. We will be running further events in 2017 to support Dyslexia Action. Sign up to our quarterly newsletter for more information at www.chindi-authors.co.uk.”

Christopher added: “CHINDI is a network of independent authors living in and around Chichester. We share ideas, expertise and contacts to reach as many readers as possible in a cost-effective manner. CHINDI organises events to promote our books and encourage more independent authors to follow their dreams and get writing. We believe that independently-published books are as valid and exciting as those produced the traditional way, and we aim for the same excellence in production values and gripping content.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.