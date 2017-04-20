Irish poet Kevin Higgins to appear in Chichester

Irish poet Kevin Higgins is flying in to Chichester from Galway for Chichester’s Open Mic Poetry at the New Park Centre on Thursday, May 4.

Organiser Barry Smith said: “Kevin is one of Ireland’s best known poets so it’s a pleasure to welcome him for a return visit to the city. Renowned for his quirky humour and quick wit, Kevin has admirers across the globe.

“He launched his latest book, New & Selected Poems, in Boston USA so we are privileged to be able to hear him read. His subjects include topical matters and current UK politics. For example, Kevin’s contribution to last year’s Poetry & All That Jazz magazine, published for the city’s Festival, was the Ghost of Health Service Future, a spoof on Dickens but targeting political interference in the NHS.

“Since the mid-90s Kevin has lived in Galway. With his wife Susan Miller DuMars, he co-organises the Over the Edge literary events in Galway City. He also facilitates poetry workshops, teaches creative writing and is the poetry critic of the Galway Advertiser. His first collection of poems The Boy With No Face was published by Salmon Poetry in 2005 and short-listed for the Strong Award for Best First Collection by an Irish Poet. Subsequent collections have received warm acclaim, particularly Time Gentlemen, Please (2008, Salmon) and The Ghost In The Lobby (Salmon, 2014).”

Barry added: “After Kevin’s reading, local poets will get the chance to share the spotlight and read some of their own poems. There will also be live music from wonderful classical guitarist Linda Kelsall-Barnett. It all adds up to a stimulating evening’s entertainment. It’s a special occasion because we’re linking up with the South Downs Poetry Festival to promote top notch poetry in the city.”

Open Mic Poetry, Thursday, May 4, 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester. Advance tickets £4.50 www.sdpf.org.uk. Further info: 07813244731; www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.com.

