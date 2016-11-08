Get your entries in for the 62nd Chichester Festival of Music, Dance & Speech

The deadline is looming for entries for next year’s 62nd Chichester Festival of Music, Dance & Speech.

Chairman Jenie Pressdee confirmed the festival will be taking place from Saturday, February 4 through to the closing festival concert on Sunday, March 26. The festival includes sections for junior and adult guitars; speech & drama; musical theatre, dance; brass; orchestras & bands; recorders; junior and adult singing; choirs; woodwind; strings and piano. The sections encompass under five years up to senior citizens! Although it is a competitive festival with professional adjudicators and is affiliated to the British & International Federation of Festivals for Music, Dance & Speech, the festival is well-known for being friendly and inspiring to all those taking part.

“Entry forms can be downloaded from our website www.cfmds.org.uk and the closing date for postal and dance entries is Friday, November 11. The closing date for online entries is Friday, November 18. The syllabus can be purchased from Ackermans Music in West Street, Chichester PO19 1RP or can be viewed from our website online.

“Last year we had many outstanding performances which we were able to enjoy at our festival concert held at Westbourne House School in the presence of the Mayor of Chichester and other dignitaries. It was an opportunity for our sponsors and supporters of the Festival to appreciate the hard work and dedication that goes into the performances. Quite a number of the candidates also took part in Chichester Has Talent held in the Assembly Rooms as part of the Festival of Chichester in June where they played to a full house.”

