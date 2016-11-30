Artist Trudy Redfern is holding an open-studio clearance sale at 10 Oak Tree Farm, Hambrook, Chichester, PO18 8QA on Saturday, December 3 from 10am-4pm.

She said: “I have had a busy time lately exhibiting. I was shortlisted again this year for the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year and David Shepherd said the Driftwood horse sculpture I did was his personal favourite. I was also one of the chosen artists to paint a 3ft fibreglass horse which was auctioned in November at the top of the BT Tower. The making of my horse was sponsored by Suzanne Dando who is very supportive of charities. You may have seen my work at Lyndhurst in October at the Enormous Elephant Exhibition which was raising money for the David Sheldrake foundation.

“I am opening my studio to the public for one day on Saturday 3rd from 10-4. The intention is to make space for more new work and to give the public the opportunity to acquire some Christmas gifts at vastly reduced prices. People like the opportunity to browse through artists’ sketchbooks and there will be original drawings from £1 upwards. I am having a major clear-out. Everyone is welcome to pop in and have a cup of something warm and see my latest work.

“I am currently working on my latest Driftwood Horse sculpture having sold the last two but there will be an example of one to see. If you are unable to make it on Saturday, you can come another day but ring first to make sure she is at home.

“Although I am known mainly for my equestrian art there will be everything to see from wildlife including birds, animals, still life, landscapes and life sketches which I did while at the Atelier in London. I am planning on going to Africa in January to get some wonderful references for a new batch of work.”

