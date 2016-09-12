Queues at Worthing panto auditions

Queues formed outside Worthing's Pavilion Theatre on Sunday as parents and guardians brought their boys along to audition for this year's Christmas show, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

It was announced that Paul Holman Associates and Worthing Theatres would be holding open auditions for the roles of John and Michael Darling, as well as The Lost Boys in their pantomime this year, and with three teams needed for the run, 18 places were up for grabs. As well as singing, dancing and acting, the brothers John and Michael will also be required to fly in the production.

Not only will the successful children get a valuable credit on their acting CVs, they will also get the chance to perform in front of thousands of people across the run, alongside entertainer Richard McCourt (Dick n Dom), West End actress and pop singer Amelia Lily (American Idiot), singer Lloyd Daniels (X Factor) and stand-up comedian Patrick Monohan.

With 40 boys aged nine-15 attending the auditions, a tough decision had to be made as to who was chosen.

Nick, from Paul Holman Associates, said: “I was so pleased with the number of parents that brought their children to the auditions. We had so many excellent personalities and performances, so it made our decision very difficult to narrow down! We can't wait to get started in rehearsals now and hope you can join us in Worthing over the festive period when we open in December.”

The boys will begin their rehearsals on November 21, and the show runs from December 2-January 8. Last year's production Cinderella was recorded as the highest-selling pantomime in the history of Worthing Theatres. Box office: 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

