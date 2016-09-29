John Bishop announces Brighton dates

Comedy superstar John Bishop is set to return to an arena near you in autumn 2017, with dates at the Brighton Centre on October 25 and 26 (01273 290131).

Tickets go on sale on October 6

Spokeswoman Sarah Foster said: “One of UK's biggest stars, John will kick-off this huge 35 date tour on October 4 2017 at Belfast's SSE Arena, and will then perform at major arenas in Ireland and across the UK, before finishing in Manchester on 25 November.

“Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style. His last tour ‘Supersonic’ was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim. ‘Rollercoaster’ in 2012 was another sell out, and followed the successes of his ‘Sunshine’ tour in 2011 and the ‘Elvis Has Left The Building’ show in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award.

“John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

“He has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1), ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1), ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).

“Earlier this month John turned his hand to something completely different – interviewing. A new series called ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ sees him chatting, one on one, with some of the UK’s biggest names from the world of entertainment, sport and music to discover the people behind the public persona, in 10 intimate and revealing one hour interviews on the W Channel.

“John has recently made a return to acting – he is currently filming a new ITV drama, Fearless. Written by Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson and produced by Mammoth Screen (credits include Poldark and Victoria), the six part series will TX next year.”

