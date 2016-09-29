Top quartet heads to Steyning Jazz Club

Steyning Jazz Club welcomes the Benn Clatworthy & John Donaldson Quartet on Friday, October 7.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “The club, through the work of club organiser Denis Cummings, have really got something to shout about this month. Benn Clatworthy is the master of his genre, and together with John Donaldson will be something special. The Benn Clatworthy & John Donaldson Quartet is one of the finest jazz quartets currently touring the UK.

“Visiting the UK, fresh from the USA’s West Coast cauldron of creativity, the quartet is led by Benn Clatworthy, a brilliant post-Coltrane tenor saxophonist and accomplished improviser with his distinctive full and emotive tone, fiery melodic energy and dynamic control.

“Benn, a Londoner by birth and grandson of Gertrude Lawrence, left London for Los Angeles in 1980 becoming LA’s coolest Brit, making his mark playing with some of the greatest West Coast musicians, including Horace Silver, Cedar Walton, Lionel Hampton and Bill Holman. He is a truly impressive modern jazz tenor whom Ronnie Scott rated as one of the best UK players he had ever heard: a sublime master player.

“John Donaldson is one of the UK’s finest piano players, a gifted pianist and composer who won the prize for best soloist at the San Sebastian International Jazz Competition in 1980, before moving to California in 1982 where he worked with, amongst others, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard, Eddie Henderson, Red Holloway, and John Handy.

“Simon Thorpe, on double bass, has a strong and melodic style and plays in many bands across the jazz spectrum together with artists such as Stacey Kent, Alan Barnes, Bobby Wellins and Martin Speake. Matt Home, on drums, was born in Huddersfield and works regularly with Alan Barnes, Bruce Adams and Dave O’Higgins.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, 8.30pm. Doors open 7.45pm. Information from Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.

