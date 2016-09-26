Steyning concert in aid of church tower restorations

Cellist Pál Banda will be performing with his wife Zsuzsa Berényi, playing piano and violin, at Steyning Parish Church, Vicarage Lane, Steyning, BN44 3YL, on Sunday, October 3 at 3pm. The concert is being held in aid of the Steyning Church Tower Restorations.

