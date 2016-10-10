Schubert dissected in Chichester!

Peter Medhurst, pianist, singer and lecturer, returned to the Funtington Music Group on 5th October at the University of Chichester to give his multi-media presentation entitled “Dissecting Schubert.”

Peter enthused the audience with a marvellously appropriate slide presentation. This sometimes included screen shots of the sheet music of the song which Peter was singing at the time, or original portraits of Schubert and his family and friends; along with modern photographs of the houses Schubert lived in. The audience was sped along a historic trajectory spanning Schubert’s relatively short life.

Peter Medhurst emphasized that Schubert was not a child prodigy, unlike Mozart or Beethoven, so his repertoire was condensed into a relatively few years as he died before he was 32. Schubert was not very well-known during his life because preferred being with his friends, rather than promoting himself in the community. For instance, the first piece of his music was printed only in 1821, just seven years before he died.

A whole myriad of fascinating facts and examples were presented including a dissection of the thought processes that Schubert is likely to have gone through in composing his songs. Peter Medhurst illustrated brilliantly how Schubert developed, during the 1820s, into the genius we recognise today.

At the end of the evening, the audience showed their appreciation with continuous applause, and David Tinsley, Chairman of Funtington Music Group, summed up by saying, “Peter Medhurst is a musical polymath, talented in many diverse and challenging disciplines. We learnt so much in such a short time, all well illustrated by effective musical examples on the piano and in song. A stunning lecture recital”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01 243 378900.

Please visit our website: www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk

