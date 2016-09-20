Rolling Stones Cuba concert film gets Chichester, Guildford and Portsmouth screenings

The Rolling Stones in Cuba concert film Havana Moon will be premiered in cinemas around the world for one night only on Friday, September 23.

Local screenings include Chichester Cineworld, Guildford Odeon, Port Solent Odeon and Portsmouth Vue Cinemas.

Good Friday – 25 March 2016 is a date that will go down in Cuban and rock ‘n’ roll history. On that date, The Rolling Stones became the first rock band to play a massive free outdoor concert to hundreds of thousands in Havana, Cuba.

The historic concert was filmed by award winning director Paul Dugdale and the result is a must see one night only cinema experience – ‘HAVANA MOON’ - The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba will be premiered on cinema screens across the globe this Friday.

Musicscreen, who specialize in bringing music concerts to cinema, are distributing the film to more than thousand screens throughout Europe, Australia, Russia, Japan and Latin America.

CEO David Pope said: “The Havana Moon cinema experience immerses the audience in fantastic surround sound with super high definition visuals, it is the closest you will get to being there, don’t miss it!”

Tickets are available from http://www.stonesincuba.com.

Mick Jagger said: “The Cuba show was simply amazing. It was an incredible moment; a huge sea of people for as far as the eye could see. You could feel the buzz of the enthusiasm from the crowd and that was for me the stand out moment.”

Keith Richards said: “There’s the sun the moon the stars and The Rolling Stones. Seeing Cuba finally get the chance to rock out was special .. A night to remember in Havana..”

The British rockers highly anticipated free show attracted a million people in the country's capital city in the same week as President Obama became the first serving US President to visit Cuba in 88 years. TV News reported that Obama was ‘the warm up act’ for the Rolling Stones and Obama paid tribute to the Stones in his first speech to the world’s media in Havana. As the Stones took to the stage under a perfect ‘Havana Moon’ for a show that will forever go down in history books as a life changing moment for a country on the brink of change, there was nothing that was going to come between the band and their fans including the Vatican in Rome who had objected to rock n roll in Havana on Good Friday.

Mick Jagger welcomed the massive crowd who had come to watch the historic show: “Finally the times are changing, Cuba we are so happy to be here." and joked with his bandmates during the performance describing them as "The Revolutionary Ronnie Wood…Charlie Che Watts….Compadre Keith Richards"

They played all the hits including ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Honky Tonk Women’, ‘Start Me Up’, ‘Brown Sugar’, You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and a few suprises too.

As one Cuban said, “Wow never, ever, ever did I think we would see this. This has been a big dream for me. We want more, more, more of this. This is the beginning. Fantastico"

Another concert goer said: “This is a moment I have been dreaming about for a really long time. I have just witnessed the most important concert in Cuba in a long time because it’s The Rolling Stones.”

Now, the magic and excitement of that historic night can be enjoyed as part of a cinema audience - in surround sound and on the big screen - for one night only at an exclusive cinema event on 23 September.

The Stones film Havana Moon will transport cinemagoers onto and out front of the Rolling Stones gigantic stage and immerse them in the excitement of that groundbreaking night in Havana. The title Havana Moon comes from an old Chuck Berry song.

