Portsmouth set for sparkling autumn season

This autumn, Portsmouth offers visitors an exceptional range of quality entertainment and performing arts, with the city’s premiere venues presenting a mix of national touring ballet, opera, musical theatre, comedy, live music and drama.

Spokeswoman Kelly Haswell said: “Dirty Dancing, Santa Claus – The Musical and The Osmonds Christmas Extravaganza are just some of the highlights!

“A sensational new production of West End touring production, Dirty Dancing, lands at the Kings Theatre from Monday 14-Saturday 19 November and tickets are selling fast! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring 35 hit songs including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby and (I’ve had) The Time of My Life.

“Heading toward Christmas on Sunday 18 December, Portsmouth Guildhall celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with The Osmonds Christmas Extravanganza, a dazzling must see show direct from the historic stage of Branson USA’s Andy Williams’ Moon River Theatre. Enjoy this award winning production of an American tradition starring Jimmy Osmond with his brothers, Jay and Merrill, featuring Christmas classics and the mega hits of the Osmonds.

“Santa Claus – The Musical comes to town at the New Theatre Royal, 9-31 December. One snow-dusted night Anna writes a letter to Santa Claus and so the adventure begins with Santa, his devoted PA and Chief Elf Joe as they battle the Ice Queen in this family musical feast. With dancing polar bears, singing reindeer, adorable penguins and full of your favourite festive tunes – this is a jam-packed treat for everyone.

“Also coming to the Kings Theatre this Autumn is traditional family fun pantomime, Jack and The Beanstalk, starring Vicki Michelle (‘Allo, ‘Allo!), Anne Hegerty (ITVs The Chase) and Sam Callahan (X Factor), comedy with Sean Locke, The Russian State Ballet and Opera House with large cast and live orchestra performing The Nutcracker and Swan Lake and the opportunity to experience Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre Live screenings in a traditional theatre setting.

“Portsmouth Guildhall welcome internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter with her exquisite voice, Julia Fordham, Irish pop sensation and Westlife Frontman, Shane Filan, Australian pop superstar with his Ten Good Reasons and Greatest Hits Tour, Jason Donovan and The Musical Box, an exclusive recreation of Genesis authorised by Peter Gabriel, using original production sets, props, projection and lights… While the New Theatre Royal welcome a brand new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic horror masterpiece, Frankenstein, the acrobatic troupes of the Chinese State Circus – Dynasty and Olivier award-winning English Touring Opera bringing a complete opera experience with large cast and live orchestra to Portsmouth with Monteverdi: Ulysses’ Homecoming and Handel: Xerxes.”

Kelly added: “Portsmouth Guildhall and New Theatre Royal, centrally located in the City’s Guildhall Walk, enjoy excellent rail links, car parking in the vicinity and a range of pubs and cafes nearby.

“The New Theatre Royal, a Matcham Theatre dating back to 1854, reopened in October 2015 following a £4.7 million refurbishment, returning the theatre to its former glory and rebuilding the backstage areas famously destroyed in the fire of 1972.

Portsmouth’s Guildhall is a majestic building that stands as a memorial to the spirit and determination of Portsmouth and its people after the Blitz of World War II. The Guildhall is currently embarking on a 10 year Renaissance Project to improve facilities, access and become self sustainable.

“The Kings Theatre, set in the heart of Southsea’s cultural hub enjoys a quirky mix of independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants with free evening parking available at Waitrose nearby. Also a Matcham Theatre, the Kings has begun its ‘Big Project’ to restore and develop the theatre building and its programme for future generations to enjoy.

For more details of this Autumn’s entertainment line up see: visitportsmouth.co.uk/shows

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.