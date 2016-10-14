Portsmouth date for Level 42

Following on from the successful Sirens shows of 2014 and 2015, Level 42 will be hitting the road once again in October 2016 for a tour of the UK in support of their new Sirens II EP.

They take in Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday, October 18.

Spokesman James Delanoy said: “To date the band have released 14 studio albums, 7 live albums, the Sirens EP and 6 compilation albums, had 18 top 40 singles, including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family, and Hot Water, sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights and sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.

“In short they have proven to be one of the most successful British bands of the 1980s, and with the recent re-issues of the bands vast catalogue on Universal Music, and inclusion on BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the Eighties compilation album, it is clear they continue to be a benchmark for British Jazz Funk at the highest level.”

Level 42 are: Mark King bass/vocals, Mike Lindup keys/vocals, Nathan King guitar/vocals, Sean Freeman sax/vocals, Dan Carpenter trumpet/vocals, Nichol Thomson trombone/vocals, Pete Ray Biggin drums.

Other forthcoming October dates are:

WEDNESDAY 19 BRISTOL COLSTON HALL

FRIDAY 21 BATH PAVILION

SATURDAY 22 TRURO HALL FOR CORNWALL

SUNDAY 23 BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE

TUESDAY 25 GUILDFORD G LIVE

WEDNESDAY 26 READING THE HEXAGON

FRIDAY 28 WATFORD COLOSSEUM

SATURDAY 29 LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO

Tickets are on-sale at £28.00 Regionally & London £38.50/£34.50/£30.00/£27.50 (subject to per-ticket charge plus order processing fee) and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.