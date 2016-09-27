Haydn, Dvorak and Mozart in Bognor Regis

60 Minutes of Classical Music offers a programme of Haydn, Dvorak and Mozart on October 7 at 7.30pm in the Studio Room of The Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis.

It features a string quartet comprising violins Jonathan Strange and Robin Brightman, viola Jose Gandia and cello Bognor’s Roger Clayden.

The programme will be: Joseph Haydn - String Quartet Opus 64 No 4 in G Major; Allegro Con brio, Menuet & Trio, Adagio, Final; Antonin Dvorak - String Quartet No 12 F Major Opus 96, Final Only; W A Mozart -

String Quartet KV458 No17 Bb Major; Allegro Vivace assai, Menuetto, Adagio, Allegro Assai, The Hunt.

Jonathan Strange studied the violin at the Royal Academy of Music. In a varied career, he has toured the world as a member of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and other major orchestras, and was co-leader of the London Mozart Players. Jonathan is a member of the Lansdowne String Trio. In the studios he works with the stars of rock and pop and on Hollywood movies. He performs on a Grancino violin of 1689.

After graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where he studied on a Corporation of London Scholarship and was awarded several prestigious prizes, Robin Brightman joined the London Symphony Orchestra as a member of the first violin section.

Jose Gandia graduated from Trinity Laban Consevatoire, London with a M Mus in music performance. In 2009 he was awarded the fourth prize for solo performance at the international Music Competition in Padova.

Roger Clayden at the age of seven became a member of the Worthing Junior Orchestra in 1967. He entered Trinity College of Music Junior Department in 1976, and in 1980 enlisted as a musician in the army playing the bass trombone and cello.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.