First album after tragedy for Nick Cave

A new film coming up from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds called One More Time With Feeling will be shown for just one night on September 8 in select cinemas across Sussex.

It’s the very first opportunity for anyone to hear Nick Cave’s new album Skeleton Tree before it’s released and will give an insight into the writing, recording and the tragedy behind the record. Nick’s son Arthur Cave, aged 15, suffered a fatal brain injury after plunging onto the underpass of Ovingdean Gap in Brighton on July 14 last year.

Screenings include: Chichester Cineworld.

The film has been directed by Andrew Dominik. Originally a performance-based concept, One More Time With Feeling evolved into something much more significant as Andrew delved into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album. Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration.

Andrew said: “When Nick approached me about making a film around the recording and performing of the new Bad Seeds album, I’d been seeing quite a lot of him as we rallied around him and his family at the time of his son’s death. My immediate response was “Why do you want to do this?” Nick told me that he had some things he needed to say, but he didn’t know who to say them to.

“The idea of a traditional interview, he said, was simply unfeasible but that he felt a need to let the people who cared about his music understand the basic state of things. It seemed to me that he was trapped somewhere and just needed to do something – anything – to at least give the impression of forward movement.

“I took the record away and listened to it trying to work out a way into the whole thing. In the end I agreed to do it if I could shoot it in black-and-white and 3D. Nick’s response was ‘I hate 3D’ or something like that. I showed him old black and white photos viewed through a stereopticon from the 50s. I told him I wanted to make a film where these sorts of photos came slowly to life. I felt that the stark black-and-white and the haunted drama of these 3D images perfectly addressed the disembodied sound of the record and the weird sense of paralysis that Nick seemed to exist in at the time.

“To achieve this effect we built a special camera, a massive, lumbering piece of equipment that’s almost-comic lack of mobility added to the eerie drift of the film itself.

“No one has ever seen a 3D black-and-white non-animated feature film in modern times – for as far as I know, no such thing exists. It is both modern and from a distant age – much like the Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ new record, Skeleton Tree, actually.”

