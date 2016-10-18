Cellist Leonard Elschenbroich in Chichester

Cellist Leonard Elschenbroich and pianist Alexei Grynyuk are the latest guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series.

They perform in The Assembly Room, Chichester Council House, North Street, Chichester PO19 1LQ on Thursday, October 27 at 7.30pm.

Programme:

Stravinsky Suite Italienne

Beethoven Sonata No. 1 in F Op. 5

Shimizu Into the Deep (written for Elschenbroich)

Beethoven Sonata No. 3 in A Op. 69

Leonard Elschenbroich has excited interest as one of the most charismatic cellists of his generation since receiving the Leonard Bernstein award in 2009.

In 2012 Leonard joined the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist scheme, a prestigious award offering performances and recordings with all the BBC orchestras and at the BBC Proms.

Kiev-born pianist Alexei Grynyuk enjoys worldwide critical acclaim and was described by Le Figaro as a ‘...master of transparent and sovereign touch ... astonishing personality and absolutely transcendental virtuosity’.

Tickets on https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/elschenbroich-grynyuk#tickets-11675

