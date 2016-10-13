Cavatina at the double!

Cavatina offer two concerts in a week for two different causes.

The group is an a cappella quartet made up of David Bathurst, Janet Reeves, Tina Thurlow and Nick Lavies. They have been singing together for ten to 15 years and have two engagements coming up in quick succession.

On October 22 at 6.30pm at St Mary’s Church Aldingbourne, Cavatina will share the bill with Aldingbourne Primary School, items from Cavatina sandwiching the school choir in each half. Tickets are £6 but free to under-14s, with proceeds going to the Gambia Up-country Development Charity. Tickets are available in advance from the school or on the door on the night.

Cavatina will be in action again, this time as sole performers, on October 29 at 7.30pm in Boxgrove Priory. Tickets are £15 (£12 concessions) to include a glass of bubbly, with proceeds going to Boxgrove Priory Restoration Fund. Tickets are available directly from David in advance on 01243 551467 or davidbathurst@btinternet.com or on the door on the night.

