Bobby Crush show in aid of Sussex disability sports event

Bobby Crush celebrates 40 years in showbusiness with a date at Littlehampton’s Windmill Entertainment Centre on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm.

All proceeds will go to the Sussex Parallel Youth Games, the annual disability sports event for children with disabilities.

Concert promoter Harvey Forsythe said: “The world has been taken by storm by the incredible sporting talent of disabled athletes, and here in Sussex we are looking to inspire and be inspired by the youth of our county in the Sussex Parallel Youth Games.”

Held every June in Burgess Hill, they are the only event of their kind in Sussex, Harvey said.

“The games offer children attending special schools the unique combination of fun, participation and competition at a single event. As well as meeting and listening to local Paralympic champions, the games also provide a platform for the children to Paralympic disciplines. For some it will be their start of their journey to future Paralympic success and for others a springboard for continuing involvement in sport.

“This event is supported by a team of volunteers, national governing bodies, leisure trusts and schools to ensure that it runs every year. The games, however, are not a government-sponsored event. We have to secure £3,500 each year, which pays for T-shirts for the competitors, medals, lunches, promotional material and equipment needed for the day. Our mission is to find the money to run the games every year. £10,000 will see the event safe through until 2020.”

The evening with Bobby Crush will help them along the way. Tickets on 01903 722224.

