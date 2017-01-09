Talented juniors take on UK’s finest

Hayling’s Seacourt Club proudly hosted the national real tennis junior handicap singles tournament in December.

Nineteen juniors from around the UK joined 11 of Seacourt’s finest to battle for the two titles.

In the B-grade tournament, the four round robin groups saw rising stars Olivia Boulton, Jessica Medlow (both from Seacourt), Marina Eastwood (Radley College) and Alex Regan (Wellington College) progress to the semi-finals.

Olivia put on a spirited performance but lost out to the determined Marina in a closely fought first semi-final.

Meanwhile Alex struggled to find the shots to breakdown the resilient Jessica in the second and she took what will surely be the first of many titles.

In the A-grade section Hugo Pennant (Petworth & Wellington College), Freddie Bristowe (New York & Wellington), Monty Dix (Petworth) and Elliot Cotton (Seacourt) won through their respective group stages to battle for rights in the final.

Freddie had a tough ask against Hugo, giving 5 strokes of handicap and narrowly lost the first semi.

In the second semi, Elliot managed to hold off the older Monty, winning with a one game margin. Elliot won the final with relative ease.

Congratulations to both winners and all those who took part in the competition.

Thanks go to Paul Weaver and the Dedanists for their efforts that ensure the continued participation of juniors in Real tennis.

Thanks also to Ged Eden and former Seacourt pro Adam player for adjudicating the event.

n The squash team sit in second place of Division 5 of the Hampshire League, with a match in hand over league leaders Alton squash academy.

Squash club night continues on Thursdays at 7pm, with the squash clinic on Sundays from 6pm with Rhys Glide which appears to be paying dividends for the team.

n In lawn tennis, the ladies’ first team continue to ride high at the top of Division 2, whilst the second team have battled to mid-table after two wins over Ryde and Warsash.

Meanwhile the men’s first and second teams continue to search for their first wins in Division 2 and 3 respectively.

The Brodie Cup team lead by Nigel Ireson, have progressed to the semi-finals of the National Real Tennis competition after convincingly defeating both Cambridge at Seacourt and Leamington on their home court.

The team travel to Oxford on January 29 with eyes keen on a place in the final in Bridport in early March.

