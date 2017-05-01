Sisters unite to put on a stunning display

Seacourt welcomed the Ladies Real Tennis Association to the club for an important fixture in the women’s game.

The club played host for the British Ladies Real Tennis Open Championships which attracted 10 of the top 20 female players in the world plus a number of rising stars competing for singles and doubles honours.

Normally, the first rounds of an open singles championship progress sedately without surprises as the big names progress serenely through to the semis and finals.

Not this time. The ultimate final was indeed between sisters Claire Fahey and Sarah Vigrass, so no change there.

However, left behind at the quarter final stage were two big hitters - Freddy Adam, vanquished in two sets by Irina Dulbish and former world champion Penny Lumley, overcome in three sets by Saskia Bollerman.

And in the Plate, Alex Garside – another former world champ – was knocked out by ever-improving young player Georgie Willis in a thrilling three-set battle.

It was all part of what many participants celebrated as the changing of the guard, with so many younger players really strutting their stuff and – ever so nicely – announcing what could be a new era.

Nine pairs fought it out for the open doubles title, won the previous year by Adam and Dulbish.

Unlike the singles competition, there were no surprises in the first two rounds and all the matches were over in two sets.

By the semi-finals, the remaining pairs were Fahey and Vigrass against Saskia Bollerman and Sue Haswell.

Adam and Dulbish played mum and daughter duo Penny and Tara Lumley.

Games were played high-octane, with little in it for power and defence against power.

But somehow the Vigrass sisters always seemed to end up with the game points and the match never looked in doubt, with the sisters winning 6/1, 6/2.

In the second semi-final, things were a lot closer. All four played a similar game, with very few unforced errors and lots of strong volleying.

The second set was an absolute treat for those watching in the dedans. Adam and Dulbish began to pepper Tara with vicious whamzingers, especially when she was defending the grille, and they forced a number of errors. However, the Lumleys stood their ground and won the match, 6/1 6/5.

The final was closer than most matches against the Vigrass pair, as the Lumleys fought tooth and nail. But the sisters went on to win the title after a glorious display from all four players of how to play doubles.

In the singles plate, Tara Lumley defeated Georgie Willis 6/1, 0/6. Meanwhile Lucy Hutchinson and Candida Nicholls defeated Izzy Hunt and Clare Bucknell 2/6, 6/3, 6/1 to secure honours in the double plate final and Bollerman and Tara Lumley defeated Izzy Candy and Willis 8/4 to win the handicap doubles final.

Real Tennis: French Junior Open

Over the Easter weekend two of Seacourts juniors, Ollie Jameson and William Flynn descended on Fontainebleau to try to defeat the French, somewhat ironically amidst the weekends Napoleon celebrations.

Those who have made the trip before will know the court is vast and has some interesting bounces compared to our beloved home court, but the boys found their feet and made good progress. In the U16s, William cruised through his group before finally being turned over in a close semi-final by fellow Brit and eventual winner, Freddie Bristowe.

Due to some of the French running scared, William also stepped into the Under 18 qualifiers and having come through that came up against the French favourite Victor Lethulier, playing off 21 handicap. Whilst British hopes were high, on paper William had less chance than England winning a football tournament. But….the next 30mins were some of the best junior tennis any of the crowd have had the pleasure of watching. William eventually lost to the clock, being 5-3 down but very much in the ascendancy when the dreaded “guillotine dropped”. Victor went onto win the tournament comfortably and the final 10-1..!

In the under 14s competition Ollie Jameson, popped in to Fontainebleau on his way home from a weeks skiing in the Alps. Ollie progressed from the group phase without incident to Sunday’s final, where he was up against a up and coming player from Paris, Noe Eslamdoust who had comfortably won the under 12 section. Ollie played very solidly in the final, winning 6-0, taking the under 14s title and ensuring that two of the four age group honours made their way back across the channel to Blighty.

Squash: The team have now completed their fixtures in Division 5 of the Hampshire League. At the time of writing the report for the April edition of the Islander, the team had won eleven of fifteen ties and were sitting in fourth place with three to play. The team went on to secure home wins against Petersfield and the Avenue and an away win to Nuffield Health in the final match of the season. With an impressive fourteen wins from eighteen matches, Seacourt ended the season second in the table behind Champions Totton, with both teams gaining promotion to Division 4 for next season.

Lawn tennis: With the winter season now behind us the teams have taken a short break before the start of summer fixtures. In the intervening period, the club has taken the opportunity to undertake resurfacing of both courts, which are due to be ready for play at the beginning of May.

