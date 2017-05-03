New captain takes charge

Hayling Golf Club has a new captain in Louis Galea.

Mr Galea takes over from Jamie Leggett and has already hosted his first official event for the club - the annual captain’s drive-in.

A total of 80 members took part in the drive-in which was won by Paul Wiltshire and Giles Mason.

The new captain also outlined his intention to raise funds for the club’s Halfway Hut facility during his 12 months in charge.

The hut will provide toilets and catering facilities on the green.

Last year’s captain raised more than £10,600 for the project and Mr Gales hopes to collect a similar amount.