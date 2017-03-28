Miami Open: Konta advances to quarter finals

By Lewis Tizard

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta overcame Lara Arruabarrena 7-5 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Konta, the current world number 11, has now reached the quarter-finals of the Miami tournament for a second successive year.

The form of both players going into the game indicated at a straightforward win for the British number one, given the fact that Arruabarrena had only won one match prior to the tournament in 2017.

But the Spaniard held firm in the first set, before eventually being broken by Konta at 6-5 who took the set.

The break of serve gave Konta the momentum she needed and allowed her to make light work of her opponent in the second set, taking a 4-0 lead and going on to win the set 6-1.

“I felt I played myself more into the match a bit more” said Konta.

“As the match went on, I felt clearer and clearer on how I wanted to play and what I wanted to do out there from my perspective.

“I’m quite happy I was able to execute that reasonably well, and also make it tough for her to stay in that match with the level that she was playing at.”

Konta will now face Romanian Simona Halep, who saved a match point on the way to defeating Sam Stosur in three sets, for a place in the semi-finals.

Whilst Halep has had recent injury and form struggles, Konta remained focused and refused to get carried away in her post-match press conference.

“I don’t necessary believe in open fields because every single player in this draw is world class. So every match is as tough as the next”.

Konta is aiming to become the first British woman to ever win the Miami Open tournament in its 33-year history.