Duo out to speed up title hunt in 2017

TITLES are the target in 2017.

Both Dave Birmingham and Danny Couzens believe they can get belts around their waists over the next 12 months.

Danny Couzens. Picture: Sarah Standing (161623-8378)

The pair will be expected to pick up wins in their next professional contests tomorrow.

Lightweight Birmingham goes up against Dave Miko on his return to the ring after a hand injury.

Despite making his pro bow this year with little experience, the 35-year-old is hopeful he can fast-tracked into the title mix.

Birmingham said: ‘I’ve been fast-tracked and I’m happy to continue being fast-tracked.

‘I’m looking forward to putting in a performance and then get back in the ring in the new year ready for March.

‘I have a great missus, Jodie, who supports me and looks after the kids. That allows me to train.

‘I had a setback with the hand injury but I’m over that. It feels stronger than ever.

‘I can see 2017 being a big year for me. If I can go for a Challenge belt and then a Southern Area title – by all means.

‘People who know me know I’ll always step up and give it everything.

‘I can win, enjoy watching Joel and Miles – and then go for a kebab and a pint!’

Couzens will have a decent backing for his clash with Hungarian Istvan Orsos.

The cruiserweight makes his Portsmouth homecoming after a brave Southern Area title loss to Wadi Camacho in July.

Couzens said: ‘I haven’t boxed in Portsmouth for two years.

‘I want to get a win, and, as Steve (Goodwin) says hopefully fight for the title in March.

‘So I need to win – and look good doing it.

‘I still love boxing. I’ve tried giving it up but can’t walk away. I just love a tear-up I guess!

‘Camacho was a great opportunity, I never let myself down and I got credit from everyone in York Hall that night.

‘Now I want to show what I can do – and I’m going to punch my opponent all around the ring on the way to that title shot.’