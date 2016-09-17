Young Pompey defender will be handled with care

CALVIN DAVIES’ return to action will not be rushed.

Bognor have pledged to ease the right-back in gently after he agreed a loan move to Nyewood Lane.

And the Rocks are hopeful their relationship with Pompey can lead to more young pros gaining senior game time there.

Davies has agreed a youth loan with Jamie Howell’s side, which also still makes him available for his parent club at under-23 level.

The 19-year-old is now fit after suffering a foot injury in March during a previous loan spell with Bognor.

Boss Jamie Howell promised he’ll be well looked after at his club.

He said: ‘The lad needs some games and we can offer him that.

‘He’s not played a lot of football and his first bit really was in the Premier League Cup on Monday.

‘So we’ll manage him back and we won’t flog him.

‘He’ll definitely feature for us, though, and get more and more minutes week by week.

‘Calvin will be treated well here and get some regular football, but we know that we also need to treat him with kid gloves a bit.

‘Hopefully, an opportunity arises for him at Portsmouth later in the season – and he’s fit and raring to go.’

Bognor have a long history of helping develop Pompey youngsters – and Howell is hopeful more young pros can go there this season.

‘I’ve spoken to Paul Cook and we have a good relationship with Portsmouth,’ said Howell.

‘He said he’ll help us as much as he can and that’s refreshing. Not all clubs are as willing to help.

‘They know how we play and hopefully they can trust us to play the way they want their boys to play.

‘Maybe there might be some others for us down the line because, as Paul says, these kids need games.’

– JORDAN CROSS