Winger can still have Pompey future

Ben Tollitt can still have a Pompey career.

Paul Cook has left the door open for a Fratton Park future for the winger after his exit for Tranmere.

Tollitt has joined the high-flying National League side on a month’s loan and started in their 3-1 weekend win over Woking.

The 21-year-old’s Blues career has stalled with just two appearances arriving this season – in the Football League Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

Cook feels it’s important Tollitt samples the kind of regular competitive action he can get at Prenton Park.

He believes it’s a move which can generate impetus for the Scouser signed from non-league Skelmersdale United last year.

And, with his contract up next summer, Cook is saying he can still remain at Fratton Park.

Cook said: ‘The move’s good for him.

‘His career has just got to that point at our place.

‘It’s so important we keep the lad active.

‘He’s joined a great club and they’ve had a great win on Saturday. It’s a challenge for Ben.

‘We’re looking forward to him going there and doing well for everyone.

‘He just hasn’t broken into the team here like we thought he might’ve done.

‘For Ben’s sake it’s important he goes and plays on a Saturday now.

‘It’s important he has something to play for, those competitive games.

‘I just think it’s good for everyone.

‘He’s a young boy with great qualities. He’s still got a great chance – even at this club – to have a career.’

Tollitt has made 18 appearances and scored one goal since making his move to Pompey.

But all but one of those outings have come off the bench for the Blues.

Cook explained there were offers for the former Everton Academy talent to move into league football.

But he feels a stay at Tranmere is one which can get Tollitt firing.

The Pompey boss also highlighted how a move away from his parent club could be a benefit for the player.

Cook reckons having a stay away from the facilities and surroundings on offer at a club of Pompey’s size can provide a motivation for players.

Cook said: ‘I think it does them good sometimes to send them out of here.

‘He didn’t go on trial but sometimes with these lads they want to have a look.

‘So it’s not a case of him being on trial at Tranmere.

‘We could have sent Ben Tollitt to a league club. Ben could have moved to league clubs.

‘It was just a case of both having a look at each other to say yes or no.

‘It wasn’t a trial in any shape or form but when you send them out of here, it makes them realise how lucky they are to be here.’