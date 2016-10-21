Time for Pompey to push forward at Fratton

KYLE BENNETT told Pompey it’s time to push forward at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s attacking talent lauded his side’s upturn in away results.

But Bennett warned their recent performances on the road will only look impressive with a win against Notts County tomorrow.

The 26-year-old believes the result against the Magpies will give a proper context to four points from two games against Leyton Orient and Plymouth.

Paul Cook’s side earned plaudits for their performances on their last two away trips. They return to Fratton Park tomorrow, however, to take on John Sheridan’s side who’ve failed to win in the last four.

Pompey’s last home fixture saw them suffer a first loss on their own patch against Doncaster Rovers.

That’s prompted a renewed focus on work ethic and pressing the opposition.

Bennett said: ‘We’ve had two good results from away games, but now we need to kick on at home.

‘If we win it’ll be seven points from nine – not a bad return. No win and the away games don’t look as good.

‘They have some good players but it’s all about what we do. If we are on our game and produce the pressing game we’ve been doing we’ll be fine.

‘If we put in performances of the kind we put in against Barnet there’s not many who can get close to us.’

Bennett was expecting to face former team-mate Jon Stead tomorrow. League Two’s leading marksman, who Bennett knows from his time at Bradford, is ruled out with an ankle injury, though.

Bennett said: ‘I know Steady. He’s got nine goals so far and that is very decent going. We would have needed to be on our toes with him.’

See our Pompey stats page here.