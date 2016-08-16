Talbot: I’m still finding my feet at Pompey

DREW TALBOT admitted he’s finding his feet at Pompey.

The Blues’ new right-back feels he’s still short of his best following his summer arrival from Chesterfield.

But Talbot is viewing the stint away preparing for tonight’s clash with Morecambe as another chance to settle in at his new club.

The 30-year-old brought a seven-year stay with the Spireites to a close with his close-season move to Fratton Park.

Talbot is set to start his third league game at Morecambe tonight after joining as Ben Davies’ replacement.

He admitted he’s still adjusting to life at Pompey and feels there’s more to come from him yet.

‘It’s never easy coming into a new club,’ said Talbot.

‘I was at Chesterfield for a long, long time and it’s a new thing for me this.

‘But the lads have made me feel brilliant.

‘It’s going to take time, it’s my first full pre-season for two or three years as well, so I still don’t feel that I’m at my maximum yet.

‘But the more minutes I get under my belt the better.’

Pompey have been in the north of the country since Friday to prepare for their two games on the road.

After Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Crewe, Cook’s men have been based in the Morecambe area ahead of tonight’s game.

Talbot feels that is helping a squad which has brought in 13 new faces become more accustomed to each other.

He said: ‘It’s not easy and I think the gaffer worked that out for us, which is brilliant.

‘It’s another chance of a bonding session for the lads, sticking together, and it avoids another trip up and down – so it really helps.’

Pompey go into tonight’s game looking for their first win at the fourth time of asking. That is not something Talbot is unduly worried about.

He added: ‘It’s such a long season.

‘It may be a cliché and everyone says it’s a long season, but you want to get a win on the board when you see those fans travel in amazing numbers.

‘They deserve a win and it’s up to us to give them that.

‘We’re undefeated for the first two games and we can improve that at Morecambe.

‘A win is important but it’s also important not to lose.

‘A club of this stature needs to win every game and hopefully when we get that win the ball will start rolling.

‘It’s not for want of trying, so hopefully we’ll get a win on the board at Morecambe.’

– JORDAN CROSS