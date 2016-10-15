Shinwin faces living hell, warns McIntyre in broadside

JOEL McINTYRE has been handed a dream shot at revenge against Miles Shinkwin on home soil.

The Leigh Park banger will clash with his old foe for the English light-heavyweight title in a packed Portsmouth show on December 10.

McIntyre has sparked a war of words with the man who edged him to the Southern Area crown two years ago.

He warned the Bushey fighter he faces a ‘living hell’ when he steps out in the city for their showdown.

And the 28-year-old has voiced his dislike of Shinkwin in no-holds-barred fashion as he prepares to renew their rivalry.

The 14-1 man launched a blistering attack on the British title challenger as he lit the touchpaper again for the clash.

McIntyre said: ‘It’s going to be a nightmare for him. Can you imagine what it’s going to be like for the poor boy?

‘It’s going to be a living hell for him. He won’t have faced anything like it.

‘Bringing him to Pompey for the rematch, I could have written it better myself. And I’m going to smash him to pieces.

‘I do not like the man. I’m going to hurt him. He’s an idiot and no-one in the game likes him.

‘I’ve never had anyone in the game I don’t like – apart from him.

‘He’s just not a nice person.

‘He was an idiot before the last fight – and afterwards. It’s an arrogance thing.

‘He’s saying it’s not personal, but it is personal.

‘He takes things personally and has issues with me. So we’re going to sort it out once and for all.’

Shinkwin came out a 97-95 points victor the last time the pair met as McIntyre paid for a slow start.

The John Murray-trained talent had no problem with that outcome.

McIntyre promised he would learn from that experience in the return, however.

And he is out to serve up punishment for a rival he has contempt for.

‘People say to me now I won it. I didn’t win the fight. Not at all,’ said McIntyre.

‘I didn’t get started quickly enough. You can say if there was a round or two more I could have done it, but it’s all blah, blah, blah!

‘I lost and that’s all there is to it.

‘Now I feel I have a new lease of life.

‘This time I’m going to be high on work-rate from the first bell.

‘There’s going to be full arsenal of punches, body shots, the lot.

‘He can dance and he can move.

‘He’s got a good boxing brain but it’s a matter of time before I catch him.

‘There’s so many people who think he’s an idiot.

‘He doesn’t come across as a good person. People tell me he’s not liked in the game. I can see that.

‘I’m big on karma. Eventually, these things catch up with you.’