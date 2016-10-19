Scholes’ goals inspiring Pompey midfielder

HE WAS the man to look up to as an aspiring young scholar at Manchester United.

Now Danny Rose has told how Paul Scholes is the man inspiring him to take his goalscoring exploits to the next level.

The Blues midfielder, quite rightly, picked up the plaudits for his spectacular effort in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Plymouth.

Scholes, of course, had that in his locker – but it’s the deep-lying runs and finishes the United legend was particularly renowned for.

And that is what Rose is hoping to emulate in the coming months with Pompey.

The 28-year-old’s howitzer at Home Park was his second goal in royal blue following his summer arrival from Northampton.

He may not be associated with goal-laden campaigns, but a look at the Bristol-born man’s record may surprise a few.

The 2011-12 season saw Rose bag 13 efforts in a campaign spent with Newport County and Fleetwood.

With Scholes the inspiration, the United trainee is hopeful he can remain on the goal trail with the Blues.

‘I’d like to think I have a few more in me,’ Rose said, of his goal ambitions. ‘I’d love to think so.

‘When you are on top it’s the run from deep which can catch the defence out.

‘Scholesy was the king at that and he was one of my favourite players to look up to growing up.

‘That was certainly the case when I was at Manchester United as a scholar.

‘When I was 17 or 18 he was the one player everyone looked up to and wanted to emulate.

‘That was certainly the case for me as an aspiring midfielder and you use that experience.’

Rose may never have made the senior breakthrough with United, but being at close quarters to Scholes provided a fertile ground for learning for Rose.

The former England C international has taken away that experience and feels there are decent opportunities to utilise what he picked up lower down the leagues.

Rose said: ‘Scholesy was the master of arriving late in the box. He could also dictate the pace of the game all the time.

‘Certainly the lower you go down the leagues, defenders do switch off to those kind of situations.

‘So, if you can do it at the right time, then you can catch defences out.’

Rose was disappointed to bag just a single goal last term in a campaign spent with Oxford and champions Northampton.

The previous season saw him hit three goals, with five strikes arriving in the 2013-14 campaign with the U’s.

But delving further back into Rose’s career sees a goal rate most midfielders would be pleased with.

Before hitting 13 goals in 11-12, he grabbed six goals the previous season for the Exiles, with eight goals arriving in 2019-10 and 10 in 2008-09 in the Conference South.

‘I got a few in my Newport days. I only got one last season,’ added Rose.

‘I was in and out of the team at Oxford but then I got to Northampton.

‘It’s nice from a midfielder’s perspective to have goals in your locker.

‘It’s a good attribute to have.’