Rose relishing fight for Pompey place

DANNY ROSE has vowed he’ll rise to the challenge of the fight for his first-team place.

The midfielder is out to win the battle for playing time he is currently facing.

Rose promised he has no issue with being taken out of Pompey’s starting XI by Paul Cook.

But the 28-year-old is determined to force his way back into the reckoning in the middle of the park.

Rose had been a fixture in Cook’s side this season, starting all of Pompey’s league games.

But the former Manchester United trainee has been left on the bench for the past two outings on the road.

Cook has turned to Amine Linganzi to add height and a more physical presence to his team.

Rose made his mark with a 25-yard thunderbolt after replacing Linganzi at Plymouth on Saturday.

The summer arrival from Northampton is now out to further stake his claim for a return to the side against Notts County this weekend.

Rose said: ‘You want to play. That’s why I’m here.

‘That’s why I wanted to sign for this club.

‘I’ve been in this situation before. It’s not a new thing.

‘You can’t mope around, though, and have to get on with it.

‘You have to show respect and then do as well as you can when your chance arrives.

‘It goes without saying that I want to rise to the challenge.

‘If you don’t have that you are too comfortable.

‘You can’t afford to be complacent at all.

‘If someone takes your place you have to get on with it.

‘There’s only one route back into the team and that’s by getting on with it, working hard in training and fighting for your place.’

Although disappointed to lose his place to Linganzi, Rose explained he hadn’t taken being put on the bench personally.

He knows Cook will utilise the depth he has in his sizeable 27-man squad.

Rose pinpointed how the likes of Kyle Bennett faced a similar battle for his position in recent weeks.

He feels you can’t afford to take being left out as a personal attack.

That is the case with the players in the Pompey ranks, with Rose stating there is a realisation what’s best for the team takes precedence over satisfying individuals.

Rose said: ‘That togetherness is a key ingredient for a squad to be successful.

‘You have to be on the same page and we do have that cohesion.

‘There’s a few who have been in and out of the team lately.

‘Kyle Bennett has been excellent in recent games but has found himself out of the side.

‘You can’t sulk about it.

‘It’s about a team effort.

‘So we have that depth and we have that togetherness.

‘We’ve got a strong squad and the manager is going to use that.’