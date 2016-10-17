Rose: Ref’s decisions hurt Pompey

DANNY ROSE felt refereeing decisions proved costly in the Plymouth showdown.

The Pompey midfielder was left underwhelmed by official Darren Handley’s performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with the League Two leaders.

Paul Cook felt his side should have been given at least one spot-kick as the two rivals faced off against at Home Park.

Conor Chaplin was given a yellow card for simulation after going to ground under the attentions of Nauris Bulvitis.

Bulvitis also appeared to shove the striker in the penalty area, while Cook felt Gary Roberts had grounds for a spot-kick.

Rose believes Roberts was also impeded ahead of sub Connor Smith’s late leveller.

He said: ‘There were a few controversial decisions from the referee.

‘There was a foul on Gary Roberts in the build-up to their goal.

‘He was impeded for the leveller.

‘I felt the referee was average at best and there were a lot of decisions which didn’t go our way.’

Rose looked to have set his side on the path to victory with a cracking 25-yard hit with three minutes left.

He reckoned his team were the better performers, despite being pegged back late on.

Rose said: ‘Plymouth have set the bar, but we’ve more than matched them.

‘I thought we were the better team.

‘We’ve shown in the past two games that we can win ugly and that we can play football.

‘Last week against Orient was a battling performance.

‘This was a much more cool and calm performance in terms of our play on the ball.

‘We moved the ball really well and created a lot of chances.’

- JORDAN CROSS