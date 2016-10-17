Rose: I had worries Pompey rocket would stand

Danny Rose admitted he was worried his Plymouth piledriver wouldn’t stand.

The Pompey midfielder told how he was a relieved man to see one of the finest goals of his career stand at Home Park.

Rose’s 25-yard rocket looked to have given his side three points on Saturday.

That was until sub Connor Smith levelled it up in the last minute of normal time in the 2-2 draw between the promotion chasers.

Rose’s strike came via the crossbar after he’d come on as sub for Amine Linganzi after 69 minutes.

There was still a nervous wait before the assistant referee signalled the ball was over the line, however, and the goal was given.

That had the 28-year-old on tenterhooks before he could celebrate.

Rose said: ‘I was worried, I admit that.

‘It seemed to take an age for the linesman to make the decision after it’d gone in.

‘I don’t think he was up with play at the time.

‘He ran to the line and gave himself a few seconds to make the decision.

‘I think if it was at the other end the ref might not have given it, to be honest.

‘But it was right in front of our fans and that can definitely make a mark.

‘Those sort of things can persuade an official to make a decision. There’s no doubt about that.

‘I spoke to a couple of their players after the game and they said it was definitely in.

‘I was pleased that he came to the right decision, though.’

Rose joked his team-mates wouldn’t have wanted him to take on the shot which left Luke McCormick grasping at air.

But with the ball sitting invitingly, there was only one option in his mind.

And the former Northampton man feels he now has a finish to sit alongside the best in his career to date.

Rose said: ‘It all happened so fast.

‘It fell kindly and I had to hit it.

‘Some people would have been looking for me to retain it and pass it wide.

‘The ball sat up very nicely and it was far too tempting not to hit.

‘If you don’t hit it you don’t score.

‘It’s got to be up there with the best of my goals. Definitely up there.

‘It’s not me to run past five people and score. I’ll leave that to the lads in front of me!

‘I’ve had a few go in over the years which have been like that – but that is up with the best of them.’

Rose’s goal counted for a single point as Pompey dropped to fifth in the League Two table after the draw with the leaders.

But he had no doubt at all over who were the better of the two sides.

Rose said: ‘We were the team who showed the intent to win the game and I thought we were the better side.

‘Most people would say a draw would be a good result at Plymouth, but we were the better side.

‘Maybe it would have been revenge given what happened at the end of last season.

‘But I think they know we had the best of it and we showed how hard we’re working at the moment.’