Pompey want another exciting Chairboys showdown

Christian Burgess celebrates scoring in the 4-2 win against Wycombe at Fratton Park in September. Picture: Joe Pepler

POMPEY are hoping for another attacking showdown after drawing Wycombe in the FA Cup.

And chief executive Mark Catlin insisted the Blues will take the competition seriously after being handed a meeting with the Chairboys in the first round.

Mark Catlin. Picture: Joe Pepler

Cook’s men will meet Gareth Ainsworth’s side on the weekend of November 5 and 6.

That means they will renew acquaintances after meeting in the league last month.

Pompey ran out 4-2 winners on that occasion in game lit up by Conor Chaplin’s superb headed goal.

Chief-executive Catlin is hoping for more of the same when they meet again.

He said: ‘A draw at home is what you’re always looking for.

‘Wycombe are a good team and they are always hard to beat.

‘It was only a few weeks ago we played them in the league.

‘That proved to be a good spectacle and it would be good to see plenty of attacking football again.

‘Hopefully we can have a repeat of that.’

Pompey enjoyed an encouraging run in the FA Cup last season, as they reached the fourth round before losing to Premier League Bournemouth in a nip-and-tuck contest.

Macclesfield, Accrington and Championship side Ipswich were defeated before Pompey lost to the Cherries.

Catlin believes that run indicates Cook affords the competition importance.

He said: ‘We had a good run in the Cup last season.

‘The league is the priority, of course, but we all know there is romance attached to the FA Cup and it can provide a boost.

‘Paul Cook will certainly be taking it seriously.’

